Judith Ann Baker Olson, 74, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida.

She was the daughter of James Euell and Hassie Dean Cooper Baker. She was of the Baptist faith, employed by Wal-Mart and several different sewing factories.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her siblings, James Baker, Earnest Dale Baker, Faye (Baker) Gibson.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin T. Olson; children, Kimberley (Gregory) Westerfield of Crawfordville, Florida, Ted (Jasmin) Olson of Dacula, Georgia; grandchildren, Mikayla (Jonathan) Chunn, Aspen (Fredrick) Cummings, Teddy Olson III, Brianna Olson; and great-grandchildren, and other family members and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Larry Spears officiating.

Burial followed in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.