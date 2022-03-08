Charlie Paul Tallent, 85, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Pascal and Margaret Conner Tallent and was a member of Aaron’s Chapel Church.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Conner Tallent; three daughters, Cathy (Gale) Cooksey, Melissa (Lannie) Marcum, of Albany, and Patty (Greg) Galyen, of Greenville, Kentucky; one son, Randy Tallent; one sister, Leta Ann Flowers; one brother, Howard Tallent, all of Albany, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Services were held Thursday, March 3, at 10:00 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis and Bro. Jerry Ridge officiating. Burial followed in Aaron’s Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.