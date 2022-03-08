Shirley Mae Stockton, 78, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the wife of the late Sammie Barlow Stockton and daughter of the late Marion and Patricia Braunm. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Anita Castillo.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa (Carlos) Luna, of Albany, Kentucky; one son, Samual Paul (Rhonda) Stockton, of Morristown, Tennessee; one brother, Richard (Joyce) Braunm, of Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.