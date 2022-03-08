Darlene Vitatoe, 76, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at The Medical Center-Albany.

She was the daughter of the late William and Myrtle Hicks, and wife of the late David Vitatoe.

She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Jill (Harvey) Tucker, of Albany; two sons, David Wayne (Jennifer) Vitatoe, of Alpha, Kentucky, and Steve Vitatoe (and friend Rhonda Basham), of Russell Springs, Kentucky; two sisters, Stella (Cecil) Guffey, of Monticello, Kentucky, and Mary Lou Adkins, of New Castle, Indiana; one brother, Bro. Corb Hicks; three grandchildren, Josh (Amber) Patrick, Savannah and Eli Tucker; three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, March 2, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Corb Hicks and Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial followed in Cartwright Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.