Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Luther D. Conner, 20, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on March 3, 2022, by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Conner was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth).

He was also arrested on Clinton Circuit Court and Clinton District Court warrants.

Conner was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Jason Taylor, 41, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on March 4, 2022 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuffin.

Taylor was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; disorderly conduct 2nd degree.

Taylor was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.