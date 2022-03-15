3 for the win

Clinton County’s Bulldogs went down to the wire last week in picking up an opening round win over the Glasgow Scotties in the 4th Region Tournament.

With a tied score at 40-40 and just 0:02.2 showing on the game clock, Blake Melton threw an inbounds pass from underneath Clinton County’s goal to teammate Cohen Davis who had moved into position in the corner of the court.

Davis put up a contested three point shot, which went through the goal as time expired on the game clock, giving the Bulldogs a 43-40 victory.

The win sent the Bulldogs into semi-final action ,where they met Bowling Green High School on Monday night in Diddle Arena.

Unfortunately, the Bulldogs fell to Bowling Green Monday, 78-47, ending the season with a 22-9 record.