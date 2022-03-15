Church members volunteer to pick up highway trash

On Saturday, March 5, Iglesia Maranatha Church from Russell Springs volunteered for community service in Clinton County. They worked about four hours and picked up 47 bags of trash on our local highway.

Judge/Executive Ricky Craig would like to recognize them and let them know how much we appreciate them.

Mark your calendars on April 9, when Clinton County will have a county-wide trash pick up day from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. In case of inclement weather, it will be held the following Saturday on April 16. Come out and earn extra money for your non-profit organization.

For more information, contact the County Judge/Executive’s office at 606-387-5234 or Solid Waste Coordinator Renea Wells at 606-328- 0373.