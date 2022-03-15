CCHS JROTC Color Guard wins big in McMinnville competition

The Clinton County High School Bulldog Battalion JROTC Color Guard went to the McMinnville, Tennessee, Pioneer Battalion Competition on Saturday, March 5.

The local unit placed second for Color Guard, among 15 schools that competed. Color Guard members pictured above, left to right, are: Arm Man C/CPT Luke Claborn, State Flag, C/ MAJ Isaias Raymundo, Commander, C/ LTC Gracie Melton, and Arm Man C/2LT Ethan Rains.

C/MAJ Isaias Raymundo also placed first in the Armed Knockout Drill with over 120 cadets in the competition. These cadets worked hard and came home with two great wins. Awesome job and great accomplishments.