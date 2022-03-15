Rick Stonecipher, 57, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at the Medical Center-Bowling Green, Bowling Green, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Theo and Polly Rains Stonecipher.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Stonecipher; a son, Dillon Stonecipher, and a daughter, Whitney (Dustin) Marcum; two grandchildren, Haven and Allie Marcum; his mother-in-law, Wilma York, all of Albany.

Services were held Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at Duvall Valley Pentecostal Church with Bro. Clay Chaplin officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.