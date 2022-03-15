Jeff Wendell Morrow, 59, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, formerly of Crab Orchard, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 at his residence in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

He was born in Wayne County, Kentucky, the son of Wendell Morrow and Alene New. He was a member of the Zion Baptist Church and a farmer, employed at Dale Dodson Farms.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Morrow.

He is survived by his mother, Alene New of Byrdstown, Tennessee; siblings, Thomas Golden of Monticello, Kentucky, and Amanda (Robert) Neeley of Monticello, Kentucky, and many other family members and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home with Bro. Lonzo “Junior” Tucker officiating.

Burial followed in the Jonesville Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.