, 77, of Scottsville, Kentucky, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Elmer and Vada Frost Boles, and was also preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth “Betty” Boles Marx.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and a former teacher at Bowling Green High School, as well as at Western Kentucky University where he founded the WKU Community College.

He is survived by a son, Jeremy (Sarah) Boles, of Louisville, Kentucky; two sisters, Glenda Speck, Monticello, Kentucky, and Donna Grovesteen, Bloomington, Illinois; two grandsons: Jacob and Samuel Boles.

Services were held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home. Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Dr. Jerry E. Boles