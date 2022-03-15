Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

March Madness there are now 17

When what was just a few weeks ago more than 500 high school basketball teams in Kentucky competing in post-season play, is now just 16, plus one crowned champion.

Play ended Saturday night (as it should be – rather than on Sunday) in Lexington with the championship game of the KHSAA Sweet 16 State Tournament.

It was the Valkyries of Louisville’s Sacred Heart that ended up being the last team standing at the end of the girls’ 2021-22 basketball season.

The private school out of Region 6 made a rout out of their final game against Bullitt East in picking up the 64-46 win and the championship trophy and banner.

The Lady Purples out of Bowling Green, our 4th Region representative in last week’s Greatest Show in Hoops, made it out of the opening round with an impressive 58-45 win over Letcher County Central, before losing in quarter final action to Cooper, 55-47.

This week, it’s the boys’ turn on the Rupp Arena floor, as the 16 Region champions converge on Lexington to battle it out in the same head to head, no classes, only-in-Kentucky high school basketball fashion.

Come Saturday night, we’ll know which boys team has claimed the title of best of the best in this basketball crazy state.

Clark County is the favorite in Lexington this week, but says here that Male is the likely team to stand at center court and take a hold of the trophy when it’s all over.

Should the 4th Region rep withstand its opening round game and defeat Male, then pencil in Warren Central as the likely champs this year.

Basketball Alumni Game – packed the house

The Clinton County – Cumberland County basketball Alumni game #2 took place Saturday night across the river in Burkesville and it was a tremendous success.

After a game #1 in Clinton County in late fall that played out successfully, last week’s second version was set in front of a near sell-out crowd.

The addition of girls’ alumni action was a great touch, and everyone looked to have a good time.

Not sure it will become an annual event, but it certainly has the potential for that – and could be continued on some sort of regular schedule.

Three Dawgs earn recognition

Three Clinton County High School basketball standouts were named to the 4th Region All Tournament team at the conclusion of last week’s tournament in Bowling Green.

Blake Melton and Nick Delk were both named to the post-tournament team boys’ team.

Landree Moons was named to the post-tournament girls’ team.

Congrats to this Big Blue trio.

In the meantime – It’s March Madness – don’t call me until April