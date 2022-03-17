Water project, fire department equipment needs discussed

Albany City Council–other than appointing a replacement member to serve out an unexpired term on the city’s governing body–discussed and/or took action on two other important issues at a special meeting last Thursday morning, March 10, at city hall.

The council, with all five active members present, heard updates on important ongoing water projects–including some good news, as well as discussing equipment needs for the Albany Fire Department.

After approving minutes from the previous regular meeting on a motion by Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher, they heard an update from Monarch Engineer David Bowles, who had some positive news to announce.

Bowles told the council they had been given the go-ahead to advertise for bids on much needed repairs to the Albany Water Treatment Plant, which has been in the works for quite some time.

The bid opening on the water treatment plant project is scheduled to be held at City Hall on Thursday, March 31, at 11 a.m.

The engineer announced even more good news, at least for many residents who reside in the Bald Rock area of eastern Clinton County, by announcing the long-time water problems that have plagued the area may be in the past.

Bowles said a new pump station had been installed three weeks prior to last week’s session and “no problems” have been reported since then.

For years, that area of the county has experienced periods where there was no water flow and other times, low water pressure.

A couple of other projects are still ongoing, including the Duvall Valley water line project, which Bowles noted was complete as far as all necessary documents and applications being complete. However, the federal government has yet to give the green light on actually starting the water line project, which already has funding in place.

The U.S. 127 Bypass water/sewer line project was also briefly discussed.

Grant funds have been applied for on that project and are awaiting approval. The most recent funding request–in conjunction with the county–is for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funds, which will assist with both water and sewer.

That major project, which is aimed at bringing more business and industry to the area, has an approximate $3 million price tag and will hopefully be funded with a combination of grants and low-interest loans.

Bowles told the council, however, that no ARPA projects in the state have actually received a green light as of now.

The council then dealt with sorely needed equipment for the Albany Volunteer Fire Department.

On a motion by Councilman Reed Sloan, they voted unanimously to authorize Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce to sign all necessary documents to apply for a $250,000 loan through Kentucky Highlands Investment and Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) which would be used for the purchase of a fire engine for the AFD.

According to the mayor, the loan would be repaid over a 20 year period.

Mayor Pierce also listed equipment the city has already received funds for, and will supply to the fire department, with all totaling $37,716.00.

Among the equipment listed included $19,600 in turnout gear (enough for seven people); $9,210 for helmets; and $1,950 for walkie-talkie radios.

Following discussion and actions on the special meeting agenda that were aforementioned, the council took up the primary issue of voting on filling the vacancy on the council created by the recent passing of Councilman Gene Ferrill.

(A separate article on that appointment can be found beginning on page 1 this week.)