Fans flock to second Alumni Basketball event

Clinton County High School basketball fans flocked to Burkesville, Kentucky, Saturday night for the second edition of the Clinton County – Cumberland County Alumni Basketball Games held at Cumberland County High School. Fans from Clinton County filled the visitor section of the Panther Gymnasium, as can be seen in the photo above. The first Alumni Basketball Game was a similar success, held in early winter, 2021, at Clinton County High School. Saturday’s second edition included the addition of a girls alumni basketball game, as well as features that included the introduction of candidates from both counties who are seeking nomination in the upcoming May Primary Election. Additional photos from Saturday’s Alumni Game can be found elsewhere in this week’s Clinton County News.