, infant son of Andrew Warren Clark and Brittany Ann Greene Clark passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022 at St. Vincent Women’s Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his maternal grandparents, Ronald (Cynthia) Greene of Morristown, Tennessee, Julie McCallister (Janet Murphy) of Greenfield, Indiana, and Angela Catron (Shannon Wallen) of New Castle, Indiana; paternal grandparents, Steve and Janet Clark of Albany, Kentucky; maternal great-grandparents, Bobbie Irene Greene of Morristown, Tennessee, and Angelina (Bud) Foster of Green Valley, Arizona; aunts, Kelly (Forrest) Plank of New Castle, Indiana, Heather (Dustyn) Miller of Anderson, Indiana, and Abby (Mic) Okeley of New Castle, Indiana, and many additional aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Sproles Family Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Byrd officiating. Burial followed in South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition.

Memorial contributions, in memory of Asher, may be offered to the St. Vincent Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at www.peytonmanningch.org.

The Sproles Family Care and staff were in charge of arrangements.

Asher Kenneth Clark