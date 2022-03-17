All 4th Region honors

Two Clinton County Bulldogs and one Clinton County Lady Dawg were named to the All 4th Region Team last week during the 4th Region Basketball Tournament held in Diddle Arena. Landree Moons, a sophomore guard for the Lady Bulldogs, was selected during the 4th Region Tournament as All Tournament Team voted on by the other seven coaches in the tournament. Nick Delk, pictured taking a shot during last week’s tournament game against Glasgow, was named to the 4th Region All Tournament Team and was also recognized during the tournament for being named to the 3rd Team All Region Team. At right, Bulldog forward Blake Melton, pictured putting up this jump shot against Glasgow during the opening round game, was also named to the 4th Region All Tournament Team.



