Dawgs and Lady Dawgs pick up wins





Second baseman Walker Casada fielded a ground ball and threw a runner out in the first inning against Monroe County in the season opener last Tuesday. Clinton County picked up the win 12-1.

Below, Caleb Thrasher made contact with a ball during Clinton County’s season opener last Tuesday. Thrasher went two for three with two hits and two runs scored.

Blake Melton made contact with a pitch last Tuesday against Monroe County. The Dawgs finished the game with a 12-1 victory and had 11 hits on zero errors.

Below, Blake Harlan took the mound to start things off for the Dawgs. Harlan pitched all five innings of the game and gave up three hits and one earned run and had five strikeouts.