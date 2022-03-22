Lady Dawgs pick up three wins

Freshman Lilly Hickman went back to the fence Tuesday to make a catch during Clinton County’s season opener. The Lady Dawgs move to 3-0 on the season with wins over Casey County, Jackson County, Tennessee, and McCreary Central.

Bailey Polston took a swing at a pitch during Tuesday's season opener against Casey County.

Senior Breanna Hurst took the mound during Clinton County’s home opener against Casey County last Tuesday. The Lady Dawgs won the game 5-4. The Lady Dawgs also defeated Jackson County, Tennessee, 20-3 on Thursday and Clinton County beat McCreary Central on Monday night of this week, 11-1. They are 3-0 on the season.