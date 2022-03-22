, 67, of Science Hill, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022.

She was born in Xenia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Herschel “Huck” and Monetta Owens Phillippi.

She is survived by her husband, David Biggerstaff; her children, Sarah (Jackson) Ewing, of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Stephanie Biggerstaff of Durham, North Carolina; and Ryan Biggerstaff of Lexington, Kentucky; grandchildren Lila Mae and Huck Ewing .

She is also survived by her siblings, Antoinette (Toni) Diamond of Somerset; Tim McCann of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; Chris Phillippi of Ludwigsburg, Germany; and Jackie Phillippi-Wolf of Alpha, Ohio.

A memorial service was held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Southern Oaks Funeral Home in Somerset, Kentucky.

Monica Ellen Phillippi Biggerstaff