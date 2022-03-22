Randall Craig, 73, of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, Kentucky.

He was a Vietnam Veteran.

He was the son of the late James and Claudine Bandy Craig and was also preceded in death by a brother, Bill Craig, and a son-in-law, Dalton Maloy.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Craig and Amber Maloy; one sister, Carol Melton; one brother, Jerry Craig, all of Albany; two grandchildren, Skyler Wallace and Eva Carpenter.

Services were held Monday, March 21, 2022, at Talbott Funeral home with Bro. Donnie Shelley and Bro. Rick Cross officiating.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.