, 71, of Burkesville (Peytonsburg Community), Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital.

She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Nicholas and Susie Athelene Key Jones. She was a member of the Judio Church of Christ, case worker for Kentucky Department of Human Recources, and assistant Post-Master of the Peytonsburg Post Office.

She is survived by her husband, Clayton Watson; sons, Nicholas (Loria) Watson, Bradley (Julie) Watson, David (Heather) Watson, Joe Chad (Rebecca) Watson all of Burkesville; siblings, Rachael Jones Blakely of Burkesville, Joe David (Judy) Jones of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nikki Lea (Jordan), Matt Dale, Emily (Riley), Alex (Loralee), Ashley (Abel), Kaleb, Kaden, Delilah, Shaun, Silas and Sydney; great-grandchildren, Rylea, Braylea, Logan, Hadley, John Marshall, Jonah, James, Winston, and Salem; several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Bro. Gary Cash officiating.

Burial followed in The Scott Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.

Betty Jean Jones Watson