Evalene J. Wray, 83, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at The Cumberland Valley Manor.

She was born in the Pergatory Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of James and Bertha Booher Johnson. She was a Christian member of Providence United Methodist Church, and a self-employed farmer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wray; sons, Roger Wray, Bobby Wray; grandsons, Jason Wray, Jonathan Wray.

She is survived by her children, Jackie (Raven) Craft, Judy (Bill) Craft, Joe (Flecia) Wray, Robert (Amy) Wray, Rondall (Julie) Wray, Charles (Beverly) Wray, all of Burkesville; siblings, Delcie Cope of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sue (Dean) McKinney of Glasgow, Kentucky; 22 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Todd Bryant officiating.

Burial followed in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.