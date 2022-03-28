School board meets, several improvement projects planned

The Clinton County school board held a lengthy regular monthly meeting Monday, March 21, with all board members present. Approximately half of the just over one hour meeting was an opioid litigation presentation that is now offered to school districts to join if they choose.

After adopting the meeting agenda, the monthly staff/student recognition was presented by Interim Superintendent Dr. Paula Little.

The superintendent and board first recognized Mitch Latham, a long-time educator who most recently spent several years working with the Adult Education Program assisting many local residents in obtaining their GED certification. Latham is retiring from the school system.

They then recognized nine All-District CCHS Band members on receiving that distinction, as well as Band Director Kelley Welch.

Those students include:

Shaina Brown, Senior, Flute; Nicole Davidson, Senior, Clarinet; Eli Rains, Senior, Tenor Saxophone; Loren Little, Junior, Trumpet; Katie York, Sophomore, Clarinet; Akira Nagel, Sophomore, Trumpet; Ella Smith, Freshman, Flute; Clint Moreland, Freshman, Baritone; and Clay Moreland, Freshman, Trombone.

The board then heard a presentation about opioid litigation via live stream from an attorney, Ronald Johnson. He informed the board that school districts are now joining in on pursuing legal actions against companies who produce highly addictive pain killers.

The opioid epidemic is nation wide, causing addiction and overdoses, with Kentucky being one of the hardest hit states.

When manufacturers who produced the product first began being sued in class action suits by several states’ Attorneys General, they were awarded a $26 billion dollar overall settlement, with Kentucky’s share being $480 million.

However, proceeds were divided, with half going to the state and the other half to affected areas, such as law enforcement, detention centers and others that primarily had to deal with the problems created by the opioid crisis.

Johnson basically informed the board there were enough statistics and proof that revealed school children, primarily those affected with some type of mental issues or other problems associated with family members becoming addicted, that there was a strong case to believe schools could also join the lawsuit against the manufacturers of opioids.

The attorney noted that close to 40 districts in Kentucky have decided to join the multi-district action and offered to contract with the Clinton County School District to join such action if they choose to take part.

Johnson said it would be at no cost to the district unless the case was won and the process may take time. Should the case go forward and funds be awarded to districts, the fees would be 25 percent–or less if ordered by a court–of what each district would receive.

Board attorney Winter Huff also asked several questions about the issue, including if any student would have to be directly contacted or involved, with Johnson indicating they would not.

Following the presentation and question period, Superintendent Little requested Johnson send a copy of the contract and other information for the board to review.

She said the issue would “potentially” be put on the agenda for next months meeting for the board to consider, either to join with other districts or not participate.

Board member Bobbie Stone also said she would like for the information to include a list of defendants that may be involved in such a legal action.

Following the meeting, Dr. Little noted the issue would likely be discussed at the board’s next work session with possible action at its next regular meeting.

Finance Director Courtney Norris then presented the monthly finance report, noting the board had an ending balance after February of $4.7 million and over $669,000 in SEEK funding had been received since last report.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York then gave the monthly attendance report for the seventh month of school, which was down to 87.65 percent Average Daily Attendance. However, the attendance rate in recent days has seen an upswing, being at over 92 percent on Monday of this week.

York also reported that prior to the next school year, staff, principals, etc. would be working on things to help improve attendance rates going forward.

Superintendent Little also said a committee would likely be formed, which would include Transportation Director Doug Barney, to come up with ideas to help improve attendance rates.

Board member Bobbie Stone also suggested looking at the schools’ start time as it pertains to parents who have children at two or more different schools.

Several action items on the agenda were also taken, including a couple that pertained to the The Castle (CCHS gymnasium).

The board, on a motion by Gary Norris, approved a BG-1 for replacement of the gymnasium floor and for bids to be advertised. Funds for that project, if they come in within budget, would be used from Capital Outlay and Building and Grounds money.

On a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, they also approved DECO Architects of Somerset on the gym floor project. Dr. Little recommended the nearby architectural firm for the work.

A new bleacher project has already been approved, thus the facility could have both a new hardwood and bleachers installed by the start of the next basketball season.

The Clinton County Middle School cafeteria will also have new tables prior to the 2022-23 school year, thanks to action by the board, who voted on a motion by Ronald Albertson to bid/purchase new tables for that facilities cafeteria.

Stone then made a motion to renew the schools’ student insurance policy with Barkley Accident and Health Insurance (Roberts Insurance) at a cost of $43,884. Little noted the price was actually $700 less than last year.

The policy includes a 10 year catastrophic clause at $7.5 million per student.

On a motion by Marcum, the board unanimously approved a new $39,000 Deeper Learning Agreement program and allocation of funding.

Also approved was the Student Teacher agreement with Campbellsville University. This allows Campbellsville students to teach a semester in local classrooms to gain teaching experience while in college.

The board then approved transportation procedures for students in foster care. That procedure is set forth in the case of a foster care student from another county to be transported back and forth to a local school.

Although never used locally thus far, such a plan needs to be in place to adhere to state Department of Education procedures, according to Dr. Little.

On separate motions by Marcum and Norris, respectively, the board approved next year’s 2022-23 school calendars–for regular schools and Foothills Academy.

DPP York noted the upcoming year’s calendar mirrored the current year, with the only change being that February 20–which was a no school day this year–will be a class day next year. (School calendars are subject to amendments throughout the school year. A review of the 2022-23 calendar will be published later this spring.)

The final item of business was to approve the monthly consent items.

On a motion by board chairwoman Leslie Stockton, they approved previous board minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills and medical leaves.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Kyle Choate, with DECO Architects, thanked the board for approving the firm for the work on the CCHS gymnasium floor replacement project.

The next Clinton County Board of Education work session will be held Thursday, April 14, and its next regular business meeting on Monday, April 18. Both meetings will begin at 5 p.m. at the Clinton College & Career Center and both will be open to the general public.