Fiscal court reviews ongoing projects during meeting

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its regular meeting last Thursday, March 17, with all magistrates present for the approximate half-hour session.

Although the agenda itself was minimal, Judge/Executive Ricky Craig made several announcements of upcoming events.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the judge also gave a review of progress that had been made in the county (in some instances in conjunction with city partnerships) over the past three plus years.

The court began with usual business, acknowledging the treasurer’s report and approving the monthly report on a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn and paying claims and bills on a motion by Magistrate Terry Buster, with each passing unanimously.

Two cash transfers totaling $50,000 from the Occupational Fund checking account were approved. On motions by Magistrates Gary Ferguson and Ray Marcum, respectively, they approved transfers to the jail and ambulance checking accounts.

Magistrate Mickey Riddle then made a motion to approve first reading of a budget amendment to include excess revenue and carryover from the last fiscal year.

Clinton County Jailer Tracy Thurman then presented the 2022-23 jail budget, which he noted was identical to the most recent year budget. The court, on a motion by Ferguson, unanimously approved the upcoming year’s budget for the local detention facility.

The court, on a motion by Buster, approved a bus turnaround on the Jones Mills Road in the Piney Woods community, which is located in Buster’s 3rd magisterial district.

Before the next item of business on the agenda was brought up, Magistrate Marcum praised the employees at the Animal Shelter for posting on social media animals that were up for adoption.

Marcum also noted the site asked that if anyone had lost a pet, they could identify from the posts on the animal shelter’s website. “They have done a good job there,” the magistrate said.

Judge Craig also told the court that Barren County (part of the Barren River district) had recently made a large donation of items to the local animal shelter, including dog and cat food, cages, among other items and had offered to help–when they could–with animal adoptions from the local shelter.

Judge Craig then informed the court there were two appointments to be made on the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) board and said the two current members–current board chairman Randy Jones and board member Dawn Tompkins both wished to remain on the board.

Magistrate Riddle moved to reappoint both Jones and Tompkins to the IDA, each for a three year term, with the motion passing without opposition.

County Clerk Nathan Collins then addressed the magistrates about the pay for election officers who will be manning three voting areas during the three allotted “early voting days” primary to election day on May 17.

Collins told the court that precinct officers on election day receive $130 per day. However, they work for 12 hours during the day.

The trio of early voting days will be eight hour shifts. The county clerk recommended their pay to be set at $100 per day for the period, or a cost of approximately $7,740. On a motion by Magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, the court approved 6-0 the county clerk’s recommendation.

Jailer Thurman then presented the monthly jail report, noting the facility had 52 inmates during the month of February, had housed one state inmate for a four day period and one inmate had been on home incarceration.

He also gave a breakdown of the amount of trash inmates had collected from county roads during the month.

Magistrate Lowhorn then thanked a group of members from the Maranatha Church in neighboring Russell Springs who recently work four hours in Clinton County and collected 47 bags of trash from local roadways.

Judge Craig also announced the county-wide trash pick-up day that is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.–with an adverse weather date being the following Saturday, April 16.

Craig also gave some other dates to remember, including the waste tire collection days April 21, 22 and 23 at the State Highway Garage on Hwy. 2063. It was noted volunteers are needed for that event for anyone interested.

Also, the annual National Day of Prayer will be observed in Albany and Clinton County on May 5 with two services, one from 12 noon to 1 p.m. and in the evening starting at 6 p.m.

The judge then said the Republican Party will be hosting a “Meet the Candidates” forum this spring. (More details on all of the aforementioned events will be published at a later date.)

Craig also said the resurfacing project from Hwy. 1590 at The Med Center west out to south Albany, a much needed and long awaited project, would begin soon.

Finally, he announced the EMS (Emergency Services) had some job openings available now, including for full and/or part-time dispatchers and EMTs if anyone wished to apply. For more information, contact the Clinton County Judge’s Office at 606-387-5234 or Emergency Services Director Lucas Abner.

Magistrate Johnny Russell then announced that tile was being put in place last week for the building and repair of an area of roadway on the Old Monticello Road.

At the conclusion of the regular agenda business items, the judge read a progress report list of things he said the county–along with assistance from other entities and grants–had accomplished over the past three years and three months. They included:

Equipment purchased for the road department:

* New John Deere tractor and mower, three trucks, snow plows, and salters totaling $206,354.00.

*Land purchase for road department, $30,000.

Sheriff’s department:

* Purchased three new cars with grants totaling $91,371.20.

EMS:

* Two new ambulances and replaced engine, and new floors and mattresses, totaling $235,000.00.

Clinton County Judicial Center (with state funds from the DOJ (Department of Justice), a $17,435,000 project.

Clinton County U.S. 127 and KY 1590 resurfacing project, $1,216,109.00. Blacktop, $792587.

Grants:

* 911 grant, $25,000.

*Albany By-pass Sewer Extension (with ARPA funds) partnering with the City of Albany, $375,267.00.

Mine and Mineral grant (partnering with the City of Albany), $4 million–on the Duvall Valley and Bald Rock water system upgrade project.

Clinton County was just accepted into Phase I for four Tornado Safe Rooms, totaling $336,000.

Each room, to be placed at various locations in the county, will house up to 100 people and has been a long time “in the works” project.

Duo Broadband encourages more city-wide businesses to connect so it can branch out to the county. The judge noted we “need to get the word out.”

Natural gas to the Industrial Park, Phase I completed. (Phase 2 will run from Hwy. 90 to the Cumberland County line and the final phase to branch out into the county.)

Fiscal Court/IDA (Industrial Development Authority) land acquisition.

Judge Craig noted the deal was closed last Tuesday, March 15. He said the property, via PVA funds, could help attract additional industry to the county. The cost was $165,250.00 (More details on the land acquisition will be provided later.)

Magistrate Buster said, following the judge’s address, that he (Judge Craig) had done well, despite the COVID pandemic. He thanked everyone for their help and support, saying “Everyone has been faithful.”

Judge Craig also said that his administration and the fiscal court “have tried to be as transparent as we can.”

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, April 21, at 5 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse and is open to the general public.