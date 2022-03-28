Joseph Clifford Wallace

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Joseph Clifford Wallace, 46, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on a Clinton County Grand Jury indictment.

Wallace was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance 2nd degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified); being a persistent felony offender.

Wallace was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Billy L. Brown, 54, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday, March 17, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Mike Sinclair. on a Clinton County Grand Jury indictment.

Brown was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalie.

Brown was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

David L. Wray, 47, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on Thursday, March 17, 2022, by Clinton County Sheriff Jeff Vincent on an indictment warrant from Clinton County.

Wray was charged with possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); promoting contraband; being a persistent felony offender II.

Wray was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Billy L. Brown



David L. Wray