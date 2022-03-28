Play ball! Beard throws out first pitch at Bat Dawgs’ opener





Clinton County High School Athletic Director and former Head Baseball Coach Mike Beard was tasked with throwing out the first pitch to kick off the 2022 baseball season last Tuesday during the home opener at John Emmitt Polston Field, as shown above.

Inset above right, Beard was presented with the “350” yardage sign that used to hang on the fence, as well as a game ball with the team signatures on it. Clinton County won the game against Monroe County by a final score of 12-1. The Dawgs are 2-0 on the season.

Beard announced this year of his plans to retire at the conclusion of the school year.