Sammy M. Sheffield, 76, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at The Medical Center at Albany.

He was member of First Freewill Baptist Church, the son of the late James Lewis Sheffield and the late Retha Sheffield Denney and step-son of the late P.M. Denney, and was also preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Kirby Hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Kay Sheffield; one daughter, Kim Hadley; one son, Scott (Suzanne) Sheffield, all of Albany; one sister, Flonnie Beaty, of Russellville, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Taylor and Katelyn Sheffield, Jaxon, Skyler, and Kayli Hadley; four great-grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ken Haney officiating. Burial followed in Craig Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.