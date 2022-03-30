Lois Ryan Green, 77, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at The Medical Center at Albany.

She was the daughter of the late Newman and Ruby York Ryan, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Bill Green.

She was a co-owner of Ryan’s RV Park, retired from teaching in Dayton, Ohio, and a member of Lands Chapel Methodist Church.

She is survived by three sisters, Jeanette Knight and Lavonne (J.T.) Hadley, all of Albany, Rebeana (James) Skaggs, of Indiana; several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Wells officiating. Burial followed in Lands Chapel Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy are requested to Lands Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.