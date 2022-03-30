, 51, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of late Floyd Lee and Margaret Lousie Hall Neal. She was of the Christian faith, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, William Ray Neal.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Ashley) Neal; siblings, Wanda (Jerry) Land, Peggy (Steve) Polston, Debra Polston, Anna (Floyd) Rains, Neita (Lora) Neal, Elmer Gene Neal, Junior (Mary) Neal, James (Ina) Neal, Danny K. Neal, all of Albany, Kentucky; special friend, Tom Arrico, of Albany, Kentucky; grandchildren, Emma Victoria Neal, Dawson Creed Neal, RaeLynn Michelle Neal, Grayson Legend Blake Neal; many nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. Prentis Evans officiating.

Burial followed in the Hopkins Cemetery.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Faye Neal