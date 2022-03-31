Bro. Jim Simpson, 86, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022 at the V.A. Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the son of George Washington and Mary Katherine Simpson.

He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired minister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; siblings, Virgil, Ed, Harry, George, Larry, Geraldine, Lillian.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda Simpson of Monticello, Kentucky; children, Mary Catherine (Jeff) Slack of West Virginia, Sarah (Danny) Warren of Nancy, Kentucky, Wanetta (Wayne) Morrow of Monticello, Kentucky, Stephanie (Michael) Watson of California, Kentucky; sibling, Harold (Opal) Simpson of East Bernstadt, Kentucky; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the New Salem Baptist Church in Wayne County, Kentucky.

Burial followed in the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.