Boyd Allen Easterly, 70, of the Mt. Zion Community in Science Hill, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

He was the son of Stanley Ray and Beulah Mae Warren Easterly. He was a Christian and member of the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. He worked at Tecumseh until he became disabled.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Bentley William Easterly, and his sister, Ruth Ann Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Bradshaw “Debbie” Easterly; sons, Martin (Stephanie) Easterly of Somerset, Chris Easterly (Toshia Cooper) of Eubank; siblings, Nancy (Bill) Dick of Mt. Zion, Lloyd (Peggy) Easterly of Beech Grove, Wilma (Paul) Ferguson of Somerset, Lois (Jack) Nelson of Tennessee; several grandchildren and other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with Bro. Phil Scott officiating.

Cremation followed the service. In lieu of flowers contributions are appreciated to the Mt. Zion Cemetery in his memory.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.