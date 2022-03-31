Alves Donald Pennycuff, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022 at his residence.

He was the son of the late Alves and Irene Pennycuff, and was also preceded in death by a son, Ricky Pennycuff, and a brother, Howard Pennycuff.

He is survived by a daughter, Mary (David) Mina, of Illinois; two sons, Douglas Pennycuff, of Albany, and Donald (Michelle) Pennycuff, of Waynesburg, Kentucky; two sisters, Barbara Johnson, and Carolyn Huddleston, both of Indiana; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Grant officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.