, 82, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at her residence in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in the Mud Camp Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of Arlie and Hattie Biggerstaff Dyer.

She was a member of Mud Camp Church of Christ, a graduate of Marrowbone High School, and a secretary for Cumberland County Elementary School.

In addition to her parents ,she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Clark.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Hurt, Jr. .of Burkesville, Kentucky; daughter, Melanie Geralds and her fiancé Martin Wix of Tompkinsville, Kentucky,;grandchild, Kelly (Brian) Pulliam of Bowling Green, Kentucky,;great-grandchildren, Briley and Samuel; and special care giver, Jan Clark.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 12:00 noon in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Raymond Castillo and Bro. Jimmy Powell officiating,

Burial followed in the Grider Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to the Mud Camp Cemetery Fund, c/o Madie Smith, 6644 Mud Camp Road, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717 or the Grider Memorial Cemetery Fund, c/o Margenia Keeton, 170 Fudge Hill, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.

Joyce Dyer Hurt