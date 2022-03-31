March indictments returned by Clinton Grand Jury

The Clinton County Grand Jury returned several true bills during its regular monthly session on March 3 in open circuit court.

The local grand jury handed down the following indictments in March:

* Ryan P. Nalley, 40, the alleged offenses of Arson 2nd degree, Class B felony; Burglary 2nd degree, Class C felony; and Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Class D felony. The alleged offenses occurred on or about January 16.

* Edward E. Daley, 71, the alleged offenses of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree–four counts, Class D felonies; and Criminal Mischief 1st degree, Class D felony. The alleged offenses occurred on or about November 2, 2021.

* Joseph C. Wallace, 45, the alleged offenses of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Class D felony; Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, Class C felony; Possession of Marijuana, Class B misdemeanor; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree, Class A misdemeanor; and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd degree. The alleged offenses occurred on or about October 12, 2021.

* Billy L. Brown, 53, the alleged offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (misdemeanor); Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st degree, Class D felony; and Trafficking in a Controlled Substance-1st Offense, Class C felony. The alleged offenses occurred on or about January 25.

* Austin D. Edwards, 23, the alleged offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, Class D felony; and Disorderly Conduct, 2nd degree, Class B misdemeanor. The alleged offenses occurred on or about November 11, 2021.

* James Abston, 68, the alleged offenses of Failure to Use Seat Belt (traffic violation); Operating a Motor Vehicle While Under the Influence, Class A misdemeanor; and Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree–two counts, Class D felonies. The alleged offenses occurred on or about April 24, 2021.

* David D. Brown, 49, the alleged offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Class D felony; and Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd degree. The alleged offenses occurred on or about January 10.

* Troy Kountz, 49, the alleged offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition over $10,000 but less than $1 million, Class C felony. The alleged offense occurred on or about October 19, 2021.

* Troy H. Albertson, 52, the alleged offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Class D felony. The alleged offense occurred on or about July 5, 2020.

* Michael Todd Ritchie, 49, the alleged offense of Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Class D felony. The alleged offense occurred on or about January 23.

* Timothy F. Lawrence, Jr., 46, the alleged offense of Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon. The alleged offense occurred on or about October 5, 2018.

* Timothy A. Brown, 34, the alleged offense of Assault 3rd degree, Class D felony. The alleged offense occurred on or about February 20.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.)