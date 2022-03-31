Evan and Loren Little perform Christmas concert for nursing home residents to complete Rogers Scholars project

Evan and Loren Little, of Clinton County, both 2021 Rogers Scholars, teamed up to share their musical talents with residents of Pickett County Care and Rehabilitation Center by performing a Christmas concert for their community service project.

“This project meant a lot to me, because it allowed me to use my talents to play for others and bring them joy during the holidays,” said Loren Little.

One of the reasons they wanted to perform at the concert was for their grandfather.

“My grandfather was previously a resident of the nursing home, and he often told me of the loneliness of being unable to see his family, especially during the holidays,” said Evan Little. “That is why I was inspired to do this, so that I could help make some of these residents’ holiday season a little bit better and help spread joy to these people who need it the most.”

Evan and Loren Little, both juniors at Clinton County High School, are the son and daughter of Rodney and Paula Little of Albany.

Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.