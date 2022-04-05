Park board meets as busiest season nears

The Clinton County Recreation/Park Board held its regular meeting last Thursday, March 31, at the CCHS cafeteria. Seven members were present for the just over half-hour meeting.

The board first accepted the lone bid for running the concession stand at the park during the spring and summer seasons to the Youth League organization for $500 for the year.

Youth League volunteers have handled the concessions for the past few years at the park during baseball and softball season.

The vote to approve the bid passed unanimously, with David McIver, who is also a member of the Youth League board, abstaining.

The board also discussed a 16 x 40 foot building that may be for sale that is already electrically wired, but would need to be moved.

The building, if eventually purchased, would be used as a new concession facility. It was noted the building, which could be purchased at around $11,000, would also need some modifications.

After a lengthy discussion, board members agreed to consider the purchase in the coming months. However, due to the construction work involved in the project, members decided it would likely be a fall project to be done when fewer people, especially children, are at the park, for safety reasons.

McIver also noted that the fence around the playground area needed to be raised and repaired, noting it should have already been done.

The board also touched on some Little League baseball/softball news at last week’s session.

The Opening Day Parade through town and following ceremonies (to be held at the VFW Park) is scheduled for Saturday, April 9.

In other business:

* The board briefly discussed allowing the Youth League officials to clean out unused items in the upstairs part of the concession building.

* Treasurer Gina Poore announced at the start of the meeting that the City of Albany was now current on its quarterly allotments to the park board.

The next regular meeting of the Recreation/Park Board is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. at the park and is open to the general public.