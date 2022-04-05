Fiscal court, IDA view recently purchased industrial development site

The Clinton County Fiscal Court joined the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority (CCIDA) Board last Thursday, March 31, in viewing recently purchased property that will hopefully spur economic development for the local area.

IDA members met with members of the Clinton Fiscal Court at the property site following a special meeting of the court, in which four magistrates and judge/executive Ricky Craig were on hand.

The site, purchased recently for $165,000 from Troy Stearns and Rebecca Stearns, is located on Hwy. 1590 West, less than a half mile from the Albany city limits and less than a quarter mile from the U.S. 127 Bypass.

The property site consists of 14.5 acres and was purchased through TVA project funds. The TVA worked with the Industrial Development Authority to administer the funds for the purchase.

The TVA tax allotment to the county this year was $153,000, according to Judge Craig, who noted the TVA (Tennessee Valley Authority) includes property in well over 30 counties in Kentucky.

Although Craig said there was “no specific” entities looking at the property at the present time, he noted the fact the county had the land available may help entice a business or industry to want to locate here and supply jobs.

There will have to be some work done to the property, including leveling down the area to get it fully complete for possible prospects, but the judge said the county was “very fortunate” to have found that particular area of land.

Craig said the county had been looking at sites for quite a while, but some were too expensive and some locations were not feasible.

He noted that the location was a good site with water available and in close proximity to downtown Albany and the 127 Bypass as well.

Judge Craig also said he had been “looking out to people (possible businesses and industrial prospects)” and hopes the property will soon pay off economically for local residents.