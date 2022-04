Construction crews have been busy this week in Albany, preparing a section of U.S. 127 and Ky. 1590 for a new coat of asphault.

Work was being done Monday on Ky. 1590, as crews stopped traffic to allow for the spray paint marking of areas where previous street repairs had involved concrete and would later have to be removed.

At left, by Tuesday morning, a large concrete saw was being used on U.S. 127, near the intersection with Ky. 1590, to cut out those spots that had been marked earlier.