Patty Poore

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week:

Patty Poore, 47, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on March 29, 2022, by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey on a Clinton County Circuit Court indictment warrant.

Poore was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified) and trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates).

Poore was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

John L. Luttrell, 51, of Iuka, Mississippi, was arrested on March 29, 2022 by Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey on a Clinton County Circuit Court indictment warrant.

Luttrell was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates).

Luttrell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Matthew Thrasher, 33, of Albany, Kentucky, was arrested on March 29, 2022 by Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jason Warinner.

Thrasher was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thrasher was also arrested on a Kentucky parole warrant.

Thrasher was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

John L. Luttrell



Matthew Thrasher