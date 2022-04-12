Mary Dalene Grider, 80, Albany, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Pickett Co Care and Rehab, Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She way the daughter of the late Waymon and Sally Thurman, and wife of the late Jesse Grider.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie (David) Guffey; two sons, Steven (Cris) Grider and John Grider, all of Albany; three sisters, Regina (Jim) Burcham, Albany, Betty Hughes, Monticello, Kim Mishler, Albany; one brother, Bill Thurman, Albany; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

Services were at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Tony Bolling and Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating. Burial followed in Five Springs Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.