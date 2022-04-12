Stevenson (Steve) K. Bennett, 85, Monticello Kentucky, formerly of Decatur, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran long-time member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Monticello Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by his wife, F. Carolyn Smith Bennett.

He is survived by daughters, Risa Teeters, Denise (DJ) Hewing, Melody Perry, and Celinda Simmons; stepson, Perry Young; stepdaughter, Carol Ann McCandless; siblings: Ruth Ann (Gary) Joplin and David K. (Amelia) Bennett; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at news-monticello.com