Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Just waiting on summer

Snow, sleet and hail on Friday, 75 degrees and mowing in shirt sleeves Sunday.

Like the old saying goes, if you don’t like the weather in Kentucky, just stick around, it’ll change.

Despite the iffy weather we’re having in this early April stretch, there seems to still be plenty of outdoor activity.

All reports were that Sunday’s Opening Day ceremony for the Albany Youth League baseball/softball season was a tremendous hit.

Moved from its planned original date of Saturday due to what was expected to be terrible weather (and it was), Sunday’s crowd was not only big, but enthusiastic and ready to get the outdoor activities underway.

On another outdoor front, I spent some time this weekend on Dale Hollow, and while the weather was terrible from my outlook, the fishing boat traffic – even during periods of downpouring rain storms – was extremely heavy.

The combination of a few tournaments as well as some local independent fishing activity, made for a busy day on the lake.

Of course high school action continues, when it’s weather permitting, on the local baseball and softball diamonds and the tennis courts at Clinton County High School.

Masters was a fun one to watch

While I don’t watch a lot of golf on television, the Master’s is a different story altogether, not only for this fan, but for most others as well.

Watching nearly every single shot this weekend, it turned out to be one of the best tournaments in several years.

Rory McIlroy came storming in on Sunday to shoot a tremendous round of 64 and at least give eventual champion Scottie Sheffler a slight challenge midway through the final round.

In the end, Sheffler was able to four-putt on the final green to earn a four-stroke win, and the $2.7 million check tucked away in the breast pocket of that coveted green Master’s jacket.

Derby just three weeks away

The Kentucky Derby is just a little over three weeks away, with the 148th edition set for running on May 7, with a post time of 5:57 p.m., central.

I’m already watching a couple of horses for my picks, so get ready.

In the meantime – March is over, so tell me what you think.