Albany Independent League holds opening day ceremonies under bright, sunny skies





From sleeting snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday to sunny and clear skies on Sunday, the Albany Independent League moved its originally scheduled opening day ceremonies from Saturday to Sunday due to the weather, and the decision really paid off.

Opening Day was held Sunday with a parade through town, as shown in the top left photo, and ended at the VFW park, where VFW member Larry Craig was given the honor of throwing out the first pitch to Senior CCHS Baseball team member Blake Melton, above right. VFW Post Commander Jason Warinner, right, expressed his gratitude to be able to include the AIL and open the doors to the league this season. With more than 300 kids, along with parents, coaches and spectators, the event went off without a hitch. Games start in two weeks.

AIL President Taylor McGaw said the theme for this year’s season is to take it back where it all started, which is at the VFW field.

“I think that opening day went really well. I was so excited to see the turn out for not only the parade but for the festivities at the VFW as well,” McGaw said. “I believe that it’s so important to understand where our league came from, while we celebrate where it’s going. Utilizing the VFW is in our plans this year, not only as an extra field, but to also serve as a reminder of where we came from. To be proud of our roots.”