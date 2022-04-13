Albany City Council discusses water

projects, need for additional police officers

Albany City Council held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday, April 5, with five of six members present. Although the actual agenda was short, discussion on several items of business led to a 45 minute session.

The meeting also saw its newest member on hand, as Leland Hicks was officially sworn in by Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce prior to the start of the meeting.

Hicks will serve the remainder of the unexpired term (through December of this year) vacated by the late Gene Ferrill, who passed away earlier this year while serving in his second consecutive term.

After approving minutes from two previous meetings, Councilwoman Sarah Browning again questioned about a past IRS tax lien that had been filed against the city.

Both City Clerk/Treasurer Melissa Smith and City Legal Advisor Norb Sohm advised Browning that they had both been in contact with an IRS official from Louisville who had assured them that particular issue has been paid.

David Bowles of Monarch Engineers then gave the council an update on ongoing water related projects, as a bid opening on an upgrade to the city’s water plant had earlier been opened.

Bowles said the low bidder was Pace Construction, a reputable company out of Louisville, at a total of $2,253,600–which was approximately $250,000 over budget.

However, the engineer did say the engineers and city would go back and look at ways to cover the cost. The bid included some six alternates, with Bowles also noting they would look to see if all or any of those could possibly be included in the project.

Bowles noted it would take nine to 12 months to actually get the project off the ground due to background work and some parts having to be ordered.

The engineer also said the Bald Rock water project was still awaiting final federal go-ahead and other projects, such as the bypass, are awaiting the funding application process.

Discussion then turned to the Albany Police Department, and more specifically the current shortage of staff on the department.

Councilman Joe Stockton asked how many officers are working at the APD, with the answer being only five police officers at the current time.

Mayor Pierce did say he was “looking at applications” and further stated that new officers, or any that had not been previously certified, would have to be sent to the police academy for training.

Councilman Reed Sloan asked if there was anyone who wanted to attend the academy, with Police Chief Mark Bell saying “one for sure” was interested.

Councilwoman Browning questioned how long it would be before the next officer training academy would be, with Assistant Chief Wayne Glover saying around July

Browning then asked if someone needed to be hired by May of this year in order to get into this year’s class.

It was noted by the officers present that anyone who has to take training may not be able to actually patrol until the spring of next year, noting there is a six month required probation period for new trainees.

Chief Bell also noted the APD needed “more younger officers” on the force as well.

Councilman Hicks then asked if when a new trainee not already certified is sent to school (at city expense), should they be required to sign a contract of about two years to work with the local department after becoming an officer.

The mayor suggested even a three year contract for such new officers.

Currently, police officers start out at only $11.50 per hour, much lower thanmost surrounding areas, even smaller cities comparable to Albany.

Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher said no one is going to come on (the police department) for that (pay), and suggested a possible pay raise for police officers.

Thrasher noted that the new year’s budget (which will soon begin being put together) is coming up, and the council should look at ways to find the revenue, saying is should be a “top priority.”

Police Chief Bell also noted that all city department employees could use more help.

The council agreed to look at possible ways of increasing the salaries in the next budget cycle.

Thrasher then posed the question, “Is there any (city) ordinance about livestock?” She said she had some complaints from neighbors of some persons who have those animals.

Thrasher specifically mentioned “goats,” but discussion on other animals running lose in the city limits was also discussed.

Attorney Sohm said legally it would “depend on how the animals are taken care of.”

Police Chief Bell said his department had also had several complaints about chickens running lose, getting on other people’s property and being a nuisance. The primary areas for the poultry problem seemed to be on Sid Scott Drive, and Cumberland and East Cumberland Streets.

Bell did note, however, that animal control has “stepped up” in situations in the past few weeks.

Following the brief discussion, Thrasher suggested writing the owners of the animals that are being a problem an official letter asking them to keep such animals under control.

Later in the meeting, a spectator asked about the much discussed animal control and nuisance ordinance the council had discussed at various times several months ago.

No ordinance was ever agreed upon or passed and the mayor said he hadn’t presented an ordinance to the council since, but noted that he would.

Both the mayor and Councilwoman Thrasher agreed that any ordinance adopted “needed to have teeth” in it and be enforced for everyone.

The council then passed a resolution from Kentucky Wildlands and Eastern Kentucky PRIDE in support of the National Heritage Area Designation, which takes in almost 40 counties.

The goal of the designation would be to support economic and tourism development in the Appalachian area of Kentucky.

Councilman Sloan then thanked the state and its officials for the city road paving project, from around The Med Center on Hwy. 1590 in West Albany to the southern end of the Albany City Limits in South Albany.

The city expended $6,000 of its own revenues to help pave two downtown streets near the square on Jefferson and Cross Streets.

On a motion by Sloan, the city voted unanimously to participate in the Municipal Road Air Program which set aside a certain amount of money for city streets during emergency situations.

City Clerk/Treasurer Smith said the amount is usually around $35,000 to $40,000 each year and can be used for such things as paving, road equipment and so forth.

The council then agreed for Mayor Pierce to use an Executive Order to switch a small police department bank account’s signatures to Officers Bell and Glover. The account had previously required the signatures of former officers.

It was noted the small amount left in the account would–which would require a receipt of expenses presented to the city–be used for such items as postage and other minimal purchases.

The new meter reading system that has been frequently discussed was also mentioned with no specific time frame set as to when that would begin.

Finally, Councilman Hicks suggested, with all the members agreeing, that when new water lines are run to the Duvall Valley area when that project begins, that a city water department employee familiar with the system be on hand during the work.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, May 3, at 5 p.m. in the conference room at City Hall and is open to the public.