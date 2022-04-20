Nada Groce

Nada Kathryn Key Groce, 78, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Sellie Vanis and Naomi Webbie Guthrie Key.

She was of the Methodist faith, worked at Bob Evans, Sutton’s, IGA, Mike’s Landing, and as a cook for the Cumberland County School System.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Pangburn Key, Bill Key, Alma Mae Key, Dorla Hood, special nephew, Joe Hood.

She is survived by her sister, Becky Rush of Burkesville, Kentucky, and several other relatives.

The funeral service for Ms. Nada Kathryn Key Groce was conducted on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial followed in the Guthrie-Key Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Guthrie-Key Cemetery fund in Ms. Groce’s memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.