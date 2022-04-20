Eddie Eric Piercy

, 42, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Wayne County Hospital in Monticello, Kentucky.

He was born in Pulaski County, Kentucky, the son of Arvie and Betty Sidwell Piercy.

He was a member of Rogers Grove Baptist Church, and was a former craftsman for American Woodmark.

He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father, Arvie Piercy of Monticello, Kentucky; daughter, Madelynne “Maddie” Piercy of Monticello, Kentucky; brothers, Allen Boils, Troy Boils, and Ronald Boils all of Albany, Kentucky.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Wayne County, Kentucky, with Bro. Danny Bell officiating.

Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

