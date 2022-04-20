, 82, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at The Medical Center Albany, in Albany, Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Vernon Bradley and Mary Neal Perdue.

She was of the Baptist faith, a lifelong resident of Clinton County, Kentucky, and was a seamstress.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Isaac Perdue, George Perdue, Coomer Perdue, and Jimmy Perdue; four sisters, Wanda Perdue, Christine Pierce, Ruby Baise, Katherine Basie.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Cordell) Collins, of Albany, Kentucky; two step-children, David Jarvis of Monticello, Sherri Ane of Danille, Indiana; two step-grandchildren, Steve Collins and Frankie Collins; several nieces and nephews, relatives, and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Thursday, April 14, 2022 in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. David McIver officiating. Burial followed in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.

Beulah Jarvis