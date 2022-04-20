, 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence.

He was born in Albany, Kentucky, the son of Russell and Artie Dicken Thompson.

He was and a member of Gospel Independent Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Gatha Marie Nutter Thompson; children, Lisa (Earl) Patterson of Indiana, Michelle (William) Haskell of Tennessee, Bill II (Traci) Thompson, Jason (Kelli) Thompson, Sean (Emily) Haynes, Charity Haynes, all of Indiana; siblings, Barbara (Ernest) Owens, Joanna Thompson; grandchildren, Julia (Jonathan) Sheets, Justin (Kristan) Williams, Jacob Williams, Rusty Fields, Cassandra (Jeffery) Harrell, Johnathan Fields, Michael Fields, Billy Thompson III, Brianna Thompson, Tyler Thompson, Kensie Thompson (Cole); four great-grandchildren, several aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and multiple friends also survive.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, Kentucky, with Bro. Marcus Williams and Bro. Bob Sawyer officiating.

Burial followed in the Cave Springs Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany in charge of arrangements.

Billy Russell Thompson, Sr.