, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022 at his residence.

He is survived by a daughter, Deborah Pickens Cross, of Columbia, Kentucky; two sons, Tim (Paula) Pickens, and Ricky (Cathy)Pickens, all of Albany.

He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Davis officiating. Burial followed in the Tuggle Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Joe Pickens