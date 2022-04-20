, 86, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Livingston Regional Hospital in Livingston, Tennessee.

He was a retired maintenance employee with US Army Corps of Engineers, a veteran of the Korean Conlict, and a member of Pikeview Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Jake and Antha Melton Parrigin, and also preceded in death by a son, Tony Parrigin; two sisters, Vida Cummings, Lucille Asberry; four brothers, J.C., Clifton, Clayton, and William Cyrus Parrigin.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Parrigin; two daughters, Margaret (Rick)Norris, and Allison (Mark) Thrasher; two sons, Bro. Dennis (Judy) Parrigin, and Doug (Carol) Parrigin, all of Albany; ten grandchildren,; six great-grandchildren; one step-grandchild; three step-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Brown and Bro. Nathan Britt officiating. Burial followed in Peolia Cemetery wioth Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Albany First Baptist Church or to Peolia Cemetery Fund.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Parrigin